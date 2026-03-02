Did Priyanka Chopra casually reveal SS Rajamouli's Varanasi will be first Indian film to shoot in Antarctica? Here's how

Thank you my friend 🙏🏽 🏴‍☠️.” However, it was how she closed her tweet of gratitude that got the fans buzzing. “See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh,” Priyanka added.

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter (now called X) to praise Priyanka and The Bluff. He tweeted, “#TheBluff is a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently balancing her Hollywood career with her much-anticipated comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli ’s Varanasi. The actor, who recently saw the release of her pirate actioner The Bluff, will soon resume filming Varanasi. And going by a hint the actor dropped on social media, she may be filming with Mahesh Babu in Antarctica, where no Indian film has ever been shot before.

Many fans have taken this as confirmation that Rajamouli will film Varanasi in Antarctica. The first look reveal of Mahesh Babu’s character Rudra was accompanied by a teaser video that showed that the film is connected with Antarctica. The video showed where all the film is set, with the locations including Africa, Varanasi, and the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The teaser showed a massive ship trapped in an underwater iceberg in Antarctica. One fan responded, “Thanks PC For Revealing Antartica.” Another added, “So its Antarctica then. So on #bob. Do your best make us proud make your directors proud and take Indian cinema as high as possible.”

However, it is not certain if Priyanka tweeted in all seriousness or was just joking. In the past, several films - including Hollywood productions - have chosen to recreate Antarctica in Europe or North America owing to logistical and cost issues. It is not confirmed if Varanasi will indeed be shot in the southernmost continent.