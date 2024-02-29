Director Krish absconding, actor Lishi Ganesh missing in Hyderabad drugs case: Report

Director Krish and actor-influencer Lishi Ganesh were recently named in an FIR by the Hyderabad police post a cocaine drug bust at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli. A Sakshi TV report states that now the director has absconded while the actor has been reported missing by her sister, Khushita. (Also Read: Director Krish among the 10 VIPs named in recent drug bust: Report) Krish and Lishi Ganesh have been allegedly avoiding police questioning(Instagram)

The update

The Hyderabad drug case seems to be taking twists and turns as Sakshi TV reports that CCTV footage from the hotel has gone missing. The police reportedly stated that some of the cameras at the hotel aren’t functioning. The channel also reported that while Krish is answering calls by the police, he has not turned up for questioning or submitted samples for drug tests. As for Lishi, her sister Khushita filed a complaint at Gachibowli police station with the help of a lawyer that the actor has been missing since the day the news broke on Monday. The police however allege that Lishi is also avoiding questioning on purpose.

The case

On Monday, the Hyderabad police acted on a tip-off and conducted at raid at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli. Among the 10 VIPs named in the case are Krish, Lishi and producer Kedar Selagamsetty. Sakshi stated that Krish denied being involved in the bust on Tuesday, claiming he was in the hotel room only for half an hour. BJP leader Yoganand’s son Gajjala Vivekanand and a few others were taken into custody. Some of the drug tests made by the police also turned positive for cocaine, but some of the accused are yet to be taken into remand. Further details are awaited.

Upcoming work

Krish’s last films were the 2019 Bollywood historical Manikarnika, starring Kangana Ranaut, and the 2021 film Konda Polam, starring Rakul Preet Singh and Vaisshnav Tej. The director is currently shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol. Kedar is known for producing Gam Gam Ganesha with Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is yet to be released. Lishi is known for starring in the short film, Geometry Box, and as a social media influencer. She and her sister Kushitha were previously named in the 2022 drug bust at Mink pub in the same hotel.

