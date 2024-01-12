Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu-starrer looking at 50 crore opening in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1: The film starring Mahesh Babu is expected to perform well on its first day in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Guntur Kaaram will collect an estimated ₹50 crore nett in India on Friday. The film also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Also read: Mahesh Babu is in top form as the massy Ramana in Trivikram Srinivas' film. Watch trailer Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu film released on January 12.

The report added that Guntur Kaaram had an overall 74.67% Telugu occupancy on Friday with cities such as Vijayawada and Guntur registering 99% occupancy. Guntur Kaaram is expected to have done good business in its advance bookings.

About Guntur Kaaram

The Telugu film featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Previously, the two have given blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The film is about a don from Guntur, and his love story. Guntur Kaaram has been produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The film is clashing with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, among others over the Pongal and Sankranthi weekend.

Mahesh Babu's message to fans

Mahesh Babu got emotional at a recent pre-release event of his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. He said, “Nothing will match the love I have gotten from you (fans) throughout these years. The love has only increased as the years went by. I am at a loss for words. I always feel like I can do nothing but bow my head and join my hands in respect.”

Mahesh also talked about him and his late father Krishna always having hits on Sankranthi. The actor said, “It feels odd this year because he’s not here. I used to look forward to his call every year, I used to wait to get his honest feedback. But he’s not here, so I’ll look to my fans for that love instead. From now on, you are my mother, you are my father, you are my everything."

