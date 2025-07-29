Inside Mahesh Babu, Namrata's daughter Sitara's 13th birthday in Sri Lanka with delicious food, stunning views. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu and former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned 13 on 20 July. The whole family flew to Sri Lanka on her birthday with their friends to celebrate the milestone. Namrata and Sitara posted pictures of everything they were up to during the birthday vacation. Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni posted pictures from their Sri Lanka vacation.

Sitara’s 13th birthday in Sri Lanka

Sitara posted pictures of her birthday vacation on Instagram, writing, “sri lanka through yanas camera.” She posted a big bunch of pictures of her clicking selfies with friends, the local snacks they ate, relaxing on the beach and in the pool with her brother, Gautam Ghattamaneni, playing Uno at the dinner table, the beautiful views from their hotel and her cutting her birthday cake.

Namrata also posted inside pictures of the vacation, writing, “Srilanka 2025.” She also posted pictures of Sitara making a wish while blowing out birthday candles, the stunning views they are soaking in, numerous pictures of Namrata and Sitara posing with their friends and more. One picture that caught everyone’s attention shows Mahesh all smiles as he poses for clicks with Namrata, Sitara, Gautam and their friends.

Fans were thrilled to see Namrata post a picture of Mahesh, leaving heart eye and heart emojis under her post, leaving comments like, “Babu in last pic (fire emoji),” and “Spotted Mufasa (lion emoji).” Mahesh, Sitara, Gautam and Namrata were spotted flying out of Hyderabad on 20 July by the paparazzi at the airport. A paparazzo even caught a sweet moment of Mahesh planting a kiss on Sitara’s cheek before they walked in.

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Parasuram’s Sarkaaru Vaari Paata in 2022, and Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram in 2024. He also dubbed for Mufasa in the Telugu version of Disney’s 2024 film Mufasa: The Lion King. Fans are now thrilled to see him soon in SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sitara has also made her debut as a model with the jewellery brand PMJ Jewellers and featured in an ad with her father for Reliance Trends.