Janhvi Kapoor excited as her 2nd Telugu film goes on floors in Mysore; here's when Ram Charan will join shoot

Buchi Babu Sana’s sophomore film after Uppena, RC 16 , starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, went on floors in Mysore on Friday. The director posted a picture from the Chamundeshwari Matha temple early in the day, seeking blessings from fans. (Also Read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana reacts after actor is criticised for visiting dargah; shares why he did so) Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will resume shooting for the film soon.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s film goes on floors

Buchi posted a picture of him holding the RC 16 script and standing in front of the temple on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. He wrote, “It's a BIG DAY....The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed. #RC16.”

Janhvi, seemingly excited about the film going on floors, commented, “Sir” with fire, heart, claps and prayer emojis. Ram’s Magadheera co-star Dev Gill commented with flag and heart emojis, while his cousin Pawan Tej Konidela wrote, “We all are waiting to. All the best buchimayya eragathisey. (kill it my friend Buchi).”

The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, announced on Friday that Jagapathi Babu has been roped in for a ‘commanding character’ in the film. They wrote, “Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented @IamJagguBhai on board for a commanding character that will impress one and all.” This is not Jagapathi’s first film with Ram, they previously worked together in Sukumar’s Rangasthalam.

When will the lead cast join the shooting?

Sources told Hindustan Times that Buchi has begun shooting for the project with other key actors. Ram and Janhvi will join the shooting on Monday and will can some key scenes. Ram has undergone a physical transformation for the role. His fitness trainer, Shivoham, posted a picture on Instagram earlier this year, hinting at it.

RC 16 is touted to be a sports drama set in Uttarandhra. Vijay Sethupathi, who worked with Buchi in his debut film, told the press in Hyderabad while promoting Maharaja that RC 16 will be a ‘sure shot blockbuster’.