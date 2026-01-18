Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film holds steady, crosses ₹155 crore

Chiranjeevi's star power has ensured a huge boost, plus the film also received a positive word of mouth on social media. These factors made a great impact on the film's solid first week in theatres. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹156.65 crore.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk , Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu collected ₹16.27 crore on its seventh day of release. The numbers show a slight dip in numbers compared to its previous day, which were at ₹18.9 crore, but it has still not dipped to single digits.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7 : Anil Ravipudi’s recent release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu (MSVPG), hit screens on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. In seven days since its release, the film has become lead actor Chiranjeevi ’s highest-grossing film. (Also read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 6: Chiranjeevi's highest-grosser is Sankranthi winner )

More details Despite clashing with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, the film has performed well at the box office and has run houseful shows in the Telugu states.

Producer Shine Screens announced on Wednesday that extra shows are being added for the film ahead of Sankranthi due to demand. “On huge public demand, extra shows and additional screens have been added across all centres for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru,” they wrote. Anil also shared his gratitude to fans for the excellent response. "It’s JUST FIRST POWER-PLAY… Boss batting with "INFRONT COLLECTION" festival. To the audience gods (folded hands emoticons)," he wrote.

The film tells the story of a security officer who struggles to win back his estranged wife six years after their divorce. It also stars Nayanthara and features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh.