Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Miffed Rukshar Dhillon calls out person clicking ‘uncomfortable’ pictures: ‘I've tried asking respectfully’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 07, 2025 02:02 PM IST

Rukshar Dhillon called out someone at a promotional event for her upcoming film Dilruba for clicking ‘uncomfortable’ pictures of her.

Actor Rukshar Dhillon was recently miffed with an unnamed person for clicking ‘uncomfortable’ pictures of her despite being asked not to. At the promotional event for Dilruba, the actor went public with her accusation, asking the person to back off. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her idea of love amid breakup rumours with Vijay Varma: ‘It can't be conditional’)

Rukshar Dhillon said that she has asked the person before also to not click her pictures.
Rukshar Dhillon said that she has asked the person before also to not click her pictures.

Rukshar Dhillon miffed

The actor took to the stage to discuss the film and thank the team for giving her the opportunity to be part of the project. At the end of her speech, she surprised everyone by saying, “I just have one more thing to address. How many women are there in the audience? Could you raise your hands?”

Once the women raised their hands, she added, “You’ll click photos any time, but would you do it if you were uncomfortable? If someone’s taking uncomfortable photos of you, would you be okay with it? No, right?” She then asked everyone present if they ‘saw what happened’ when the group picture was being clicked.

Rukshar then revealed that she had asked someone not to click her, but they continued to do so, “I’ve tried telling you with love and respect to please don’t click. Is that right or wrong? I won’t take names, but I think this message has reached whom it’s meant to reach; that’s more than enough.”

She also glared at someone in the audience when she said it, leading people on the internet to speculate that she was talking about a reporter known for posting pictures of female actors from press meets on his social media. However, the actor did not clarify who she was talking about.

Recent work

Rukshar debuted with the 2016 Kannada film Run Antony and in Telugu with the 2017 film Aakatayi. But she gained fame when she starred with Nani in the 2018 film Krishnarjuna Yudham. Rukshar has also acted in the Hindi film Bhangra Paa Le and the Punjabi film Tufang.

She also starred in the Lionsgate India web series, Jugaadistan. Last seen in Nagarjuna’s film Naa Saami Ranga in 2024, Rukshar will star in Dilruba, hitting screens on March 14. Kiran Abbavaram is her co-star in it.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On