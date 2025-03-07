Miffed Rukshar Dhillon calls out person clicking ‘uncomfortable’ pictures: ‘I've tried asking respectfully’

Actor Rukshar Dhillon was recently miffed with an unnamed person for clicking ‘uncomfortable’ pictures of her despite being asked not to. At the promotional event for Dilruba, the actor went public with her accusation, asking the person to back off. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her idea of love amid breakup rumours with Vijay Varma: ‘It can't be conditional’) Rukshar Dhillon said that she has asked the person before also to not click her pictures.

Rukshar Dhillon miffed

The actor took to the stage to discuss the film and thank the team for giving her the opportunity to be part of the project. At the end of her speech, she surprised everyone by saying, “I just have one more thing to address. How many women are there in the audience? Could you raise your hands?”

Once the women raised their hands, she added, “You’ll click photos any time, but would you do it if you were uncomfortable? If someone’s taking uncomfortable photos of you, would you be okay with it? No, right?” She then asked everyone present if they ‘saw what happened’ when the group picture was being clicked.

Rukshar then revealed that she had asked someone not to click her, but they continued to do so, “I’ve tried telling you with love and respect to please don’t click. Is that right or wrong? I won’t take names, but I think this message has reached whom it’s meant to reach; that’s more than enough.”

She also glared at someone in the audience when she said it, leading people on the internet to speculate that she was talking about a reporter known for posting pictures of female actors from press meets on his social media. However, the actor did not clarify who she was talking about.

Recent work

Rukshar debuted with the 2016 Kannada film Run Antony and in Telugu with the 2017 film Aakatayi. But she gained fame when she starred with Nani in the 2018 film Krishnarjuna Yudham. Rukshar has also acted in the Hindi film Bhangra Paa Le and the Punjabi film Tufang.

She also starred in the Lionsgate India web series, Jugaadistan. Last seen in Nagarjuna’s film Naa Saami Ranga in 2024, Rukshar will star in Dilruba, hitting screens on March 14. Kiran Abbavaram is her co-star in it.