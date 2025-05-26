Pawan Kalyan's fans are raging in Hollywood star Ben Stiller's Twitter feed for a very random reason

To say that Pawan Kalyan's fans are excited to watch him on the big screen again would be a massive understatement at this point. The excitement is so high, they are tying even seemingly unrelated things to OG, his next movie. Pawan Kalyan fans are tying Ben Stiller's latest tweet to the Telugu actor.

Ben Stiller is a Pawan Kalyan fan?

On Monday, Hollywood actor and producer Ben Stiller shared a tweet which simply read ‘OG’. It likely had no connection with Pawan Kalyan or his movie. But that is not stopping latter's fan from running wild with it. The replies on Ben's were also completely taken over by the Telugu actors' fans. They shared his images and videos from his many movie. “OG He is @PawanKalyan,” wrote a fan. “PAWAN KALYAN 💛🔥,” wrote another.

His tweet has 260 reposts and one of them is by the movie production company's own Twitter account, DVV Entertainment.

DVV replies to Ben's tweet.

Ben was likely just talking about a Knicks game. The New York Knicks are a professional basketball team based in Manhattan, New York City. They compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Ben is a big fan of the team.

He attended the game on May 22 as well.

Ben Stiller is an American actor, comedian, director, producer, and writer. He began his career in the late 1980s with short films and a brief stint on Saturday Night Live, later gaining prominence through The Ben Stiller Show (1992). He rose to fame with a mix of comedic and dramatic roles in films like There's Something About Mary (1998), Zoolander (2001), Meet the Parents (2000), and Night at the Museum (2006). In addition to acting, he has directed several of his own films and others. His show Severance is a hit on Apple TV.

About OG

OG will hit the big screen on September 25. The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include Saaho, Run Raja Run and KA.

It is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The production banner DVV Entertainment shared the news on its official X handle on Sunday. "25. SEPT. 25. Raaskondraa……#OG #TheyCallHimOG," read the caption.

OG also stars Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut with the project. It has music by Thaman S.

The film was previously scheduled to release on September 27.