Payal Rajput reveals losing opportunities 'to famous last names’; fans rally behind her, tag filmmakers in her post

Actor Payal Rajput took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share her misgivings about the Indian film industry and call out the ‘nepotism and favouritism’ that ‘overshadow talent’. Fans supported her and tagged numerous directors in the comments section of her posts, asking them to hire her. (Also Read: Furious Naga Vamsi challenges media to boycott him after MAD Square release: ‘Don't review, take my ads, interviews’) Payal Rajput has starred in Telugu films like RX 100 and Mangalavaram but claims to having misgivings.

Payal Rajput calls out nepotism in the film industry

Payal seemed to be pensive as she revealed on X how tough and uncertain it is to be an actor, “Being an actor is one of the toughest careers out there. Each day starts with the weight of uncertainty, as I step into a world where nepotism and favoritism often overshadow talent. #struggleisreal.”

In another post, she stated that she has moments that make her question her hard work as she watches roles slip to others, writing, “There are moments of doubt when I question whether my hard work and dedication can truly shine through in a landscape dominated by privilege. I watch as opportunities slip away to those with famous last names or a powerful agent, wondering if my talent is enough to break through.”

Numerous fans left comments under her posts and tagged directors they thought should work with her. One fan tagged Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prasanth Varma, writing, “consider her as heroine.” Another tagged Maruthi and Prashanth Neel, asking them to cast her ‘at least in a song’. “Talent and perseverance always find a way,” wrote one fan, while others asked her to ‘stay strong’.

Payal Rajput’s body of work

After starring in the Punjabi film Channa Mereya in 2017 and the Hindi film Veerey Ki Wedding in 2018, Payal debuted in the Telugu film industry the same year with RX 100. In the polarising film, she played a grey role, that of a rich girl called Indu, and received praise for her performance. She later starred in Punjabi and Telugu films like Mr & Mrs 420 Returns, Ishqaa, RDX Love, Venky Mama and Disco Raja.

Payal was last seen in the 2023 film Mangalavaaram and the 2024 film Rakshana. She will soon star in Kirathaka in Telugu, Golmaal and Angel in Tamil.