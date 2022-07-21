Prabhas leaves Project K sets in style, drives off in his Lamborghini on high speed

Prabhas, who is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Telugu science-fiction Project K, was spotted driving his Lamborghini on the sets of the film. On Wednesday, a clip of Prabhas leaving the set in his swanky car surfaced online. Also read: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan attend Project K producers' new office launch

A fanpage shared the video with the caption, “speed check karo (please check the speed).” Commenting on the clip, a fan wrote: “I need a pic of both of them together clearly (sic).” Another fan joked about how producers of his film would react to it, “Producers: drive slowly we have invested 2000crs on you.” A fan also said, “Sports car are not traffic friendly they are meant to be driven like this only.”

.#Prabhas on sets of #ProjectK in his Lamborghini 🏎

Speed check karo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWjDfQ9P7C — Raju Garu Prabhas 🏹 (@pubzudarlingye) July 20, 2022

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, popular for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati.

Recently, Nag Ashwin revealed that he has completed filming the first schedule, including the introduction scene of Prabhas. He went on to add that Prabhas looks very cool in the scene. The project, which is scheduled to release next year, is being bankrolled on a lavish budget by Vyjayanthi Films.

Replying to a fan’s question about the project on Twitter, Ashwin said that they’ve completed the first schedule. “We’ve just completed one schedule, he looks very cool, we will begin next schedule from June end. Since we are in the last in terms of release, there’s enough time to share regular updates but rest assured, we’re all working with our hearts,” he wrote.

In March, Ashwin took to Twitter to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie. He went on to add that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud. He wrote: “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr. Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Requesting Mahindra’s support, Ashwin further wrote: “I admire you a lot sir.. we have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail