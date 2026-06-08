Director Pradeep Advaitham reviews Peddi, says heroine's track could've been better: ‘Certain dialogues are problematic’

He praised Ram Charan's performance and wrote, “My tremendous respect goes to director Bucchi Babu Sana for convincing a star like Ram Charan to take on such a rooted and grounded script. It takes courage from both the filmmaker and the actor to tell a story like this. Ram Charan doesn't merely play Peddi he lives the character. Peddi is the kind of role that will stay in people's hearts and inspire countless athletes and dreamers from remote parts of India.”

Taking to his Instagram, Pradeep Advaitham began, “What makes Peddi particularly relevant today is that beneath its rural setting lies a universal conflict the fight for identity. Peddi's struggle to be seen, respected, and accepted mirrors the identity struggles we see in society today. In a time when individuals and communities are constantly seeking recognition for who they are, his journey feels very relevant and modern. His fight is not just personal it reflects a larger human need for dignity, belonging, and self-respect.”

Ever since the release of Peddi, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor film has been facing intense criticism over its portrayal of women and the hypersexualisation of its female lead. On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana responded to the backlash and apologised. Now director Pradeep Advaitham has reviewed the Telugu film, commenting on the issues with the female lead and how the film provides a lot of answers itself.

‘I agree with some of the criticisms’ Commenting on the criticisms that were thrown at the film, he added, “I agree with some of the criticisms. The heroine's track could have been better, and certain dialogues are problematic and may not work for everyone. But what made me think that many Telugu reviewers are idiots was the criticism questioning why the villagers continue to live there instead of moving to places like Vizianagaram or Bobbili.”

He went on to add, “The answer is right there in the film. The village is not just location they are home. Generations have been born, lived, and died there. That history, identity, and sense of belonging cannot simply be abandoned. The film also clearly shows the social realities of these communities the work they do, the discrimination they face, and their place within the social hierarchy. These are marginalized people, and their attachment to their land is deeply connected to their identity.”

Concluding the review, the director shared that the film demands deeper analysis. “Instead of posting minute by minute reviews, if the had focused more on the film itself, you might have discovered the deeper truths the director was trying to communicate. Sometimes, reviewers need to look beyond their chicken brained analysis and try to understand the filmmaker's intention. Peddi belongs to that category of cinema,” he noted.

Following the backlash on the portrayal of Janhvi's character, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. A part of his statement read, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions."

Peddi has been doing well at the box office, despite this controversy. The film has collected over ₹190 crore worldwide.