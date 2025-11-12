‘Life changing’: Priyanka Chopra talks about her new era in Indian cinema; learning Telugu for film with Mahesh Babu

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli’s film, the yet-to-be-titled GlobeTrotter or SSMB 29, was unveiled on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the poster release, she held a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), discussing everything from her return to Indian cinema to learning Telugu for the film alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's dramatic look as Mandakini from GlobeTrotter unveiled; Rajamouli welcomes her back to Indian cinema) Priyanka Chopra seemed pumped about her return to Indian cinema with GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka Chopra on return to Indian cinema

Priyanka’s fans left her many messages about missing her in Indian cinema. Replying to one of them who hoped that GlobeTrotter was just the beginning, she said, “By Gods grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible.” When another fan asked her if it’s a ‘whole new PCJ era’ she replied, “Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible.”

Learning Telugu for SSMB 29

When Priyanka was asked about how she finds the Telugu film industry and biryani, she replied, “It’s still early days for me on the movie but it’s been Adiri poyindi (very good)!!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.” When asked if it was hard working in Tollywood and with Rajamouli, she replied, “Neither was hard. But both are life changing.”

As for delivering Telugu lines for the film, Priyanka said, “It’s obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations.” When asked if she will speak in Telugu at the upcoming event, she replied, “I’m still working on learning telugu. So please forgive my mistakes. But I’ll try. Maybe a mix? What do you think?”

An event is planned at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 15, which will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. The title and Mahesh Babu’s first look from the Rajamouli-directed film are expected to be unveiled on the day.