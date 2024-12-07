Pushpa 2 The Rule team warns fans against believing ‘imaginary’ dialogues as tweets on movie ‘demeaning’ stars surface

Even as the team of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates the film’s success at the box office, they also battle multiple controversies. One includes battling posts claiming the film’s dialogues demean Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. (Also Read: Fan who died at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere donated part of her liver to husband: 'She gave me life, now she's gone') Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule team responds to ‘imaginary’ dialogues

After Pushpa 2: The Rule had its premiere on December 4 and was released on December 5, few people on the internet claimed that the film had dialogues demeaning Chiranjeevi and Pawan. Some X (formerly Twitter) users also made up four specific dialogues claiming they were in the film, riling up fans who hadn’t watched it yet.

However, the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, responded to these claims in a statement, “Imaginary, self-written dialogues are being circulated on social media and are being tagged saying these are dialogues from #Pushpa2 This is being done by few people to propagate negative propaganda against the film. Kindly do not indulge in such demeaning acts. Refrain from sharing any such posts on social media. Strict legal action would be taken on anyone who tries to portray the movie's dialogues in the wrong manner.”

They also warned people from spreading spoilers or unauthorised videos from the film, writing on X, “Any unauthorized videos or spoilers of the movie #Pushpa2 can be reported immediately to the Anti Piracy Control Room @AntipiracyS. We will bring them down immediately. claims@antipiracysolutions.org Whatsapp: 8978650014.”

Fan dies during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad without prior intimation to the police on December 4 to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule with fans. However, it resulted in a stampede, leaving a fan dead and a young boy hospitalised in critical condition.

The actor released a video on Friday evening, revealing that he donated ₹25 lakh to the family and will cover the medical expenses, but the internet has criticised him for not apologising. Police has since booked a case against him, his security team and the theatre team based on a complaint by the victim’s family.