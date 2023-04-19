Rana Daggubati announces Rana Naidu will return with second season

Original series Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan, has been renewed for its second season. Actor Rana Daggubati, who plays the central character in the show, took to Twitter to make the announcement via a recap video of the first season. Also read: Rana Naidu review: Netflix series with sinister twist brings out the best in Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla in a still from Rana Naidu season 1.

In Rana Naidu, Rana plays a character who literally cleans up the mess of his high-profile clients for a living. He’s called the fixer of the stars. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana’s real-life uncle, who plays Rana’s father Naga Naidu in the show. Rana tweeted: “Could not get enough of your love. The Naidus are busy sorting season 2 #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon (sic).”

Reacting to the tweet, several people wrote in the comments section that they can’t wait for the next season. One user wrote: “Cracker of show. Hope second season is fun too. Can’t wait (sic).” Another user wrote: “Waiting for the show. Please extend Venkatesh sir’s character (sic).”

Rana Naidu is the maiden collaboration of Rana with his uncle Venkatesh, who is a seasoned actor in Telugu industry. Created by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, the show was quite well received, despite earning mixed response from a section of the audience for its over usage of expletives.

In a pre-release interview with Galatta Plus, Rana was asked about the experience of cussing at his real-life uncle in the show. “There was a nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already. Also, it was in Hindi, and it was not our language of communication. So, it was the actors doing it. But it got really crazy while dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like ‘Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.’ So, we did well in Hindi as we didn’t know the foul words and anything enough, I guess,” Rana said.

