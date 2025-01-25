Rashmika Mandanna talks about why she keeps herself humble despite stardom: ‘All this can go in an instant’

Rashmika Mandanna grew from being a promising debutant to tasting stardom with films like Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 9 years. The actor talked to Femina about why she believes in staying humble despite the success of her recent films. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna admits she sacrificed family time for success: ‘It has been the biggest compromise’) Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Rashmika Mandanna on stardom

From being a Kannada actor to becoming a well-known face in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, Rashmika has come a long way. The actor stated in the interview that her ‘goal is to put a smile on people’s faces’ over achieving superstardom. She also stated that she likes to remember her Coorgi roots no matter what she achieves.

She said, “Luckily, it’s not an extra effort that I need to make (to have humility). My brain is already wired in a way... (I know) that all the things that we adore, all the things we enjoy, all these luxuries, can stay or go in an instant. That is something that keeps me grounded and connected to my roots.”

Rashmika also credited her family and friends for keeping her grounded despite it all. “They’re the right kind of people in my life, all of whom believe in being grounded... so that also plays a very important part and really helps, you know? Surrounded by such people, I can say I’m in a good space right now!”

Rashmika’s career trajectory

Rashmika’s last two films were massive hits – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sukumar’s 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. Her performances in both films were also well received.

The actor has numerous films lined up, including Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama in Hindi, as well as The Girlfriend and Kubera in Telugu. Chhaava is hitting screens on February 14, and the release dates of the rest of the films are yet to be announced.