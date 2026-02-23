Sai Pallavi rushes away after being mobbed by crowd; Reddit criticises ‘zombie-like’ fan behaviour
Sai Pallavi had to run away at the Kochi airport after repeated requests from her and even the CISF weren't taken seriously.
Actor Sai Pallavi was recently in Kerala to attend the Filmfare South Awards, which took place over the weekend. The actor narrowly avoided being mobbed at the Kochi airport after repeated requests from her and the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) went unheeded. Fans posted videos of the incident on Reddit, slamming the photographers and the fans who followed her.
Sai Pallavi runs away from getting mobbed
Videos posted by an Instagram page show that after landing in Kochi, Sai noticed a large crowd waiting outside. She stayed inside as she waited for her car. The CISF personnel could be heard saying, “Please move back, please move back. See, I don’t want to push you guys.” Multiple personnel could be heard trying to get the photographers who kept clicking her to move.
Later, after Sai comes out, she can also be heard negotiating with them to give her space. “One minute, my car is there. I’ve got to go there,” she can be heard saying. When those photographing her ask her to move locations, she replies, “No, y’all can take pictures from here. Don’t push.” Her team can be seen standing nearby, trying to keep them at bay.
In another video, she can be seen requesting that the photographers stand back and take pictures from wherever they’re standing, rather than coming near. However, it looks like her negotiation might not have worked for long, because as soon as her car arrived, Sai could be seen running away from them as they followed her, shouting, “Ma’am, ma’am. Ma’am, please.” Some even called her ‘Malar Miss’, referring to her famous character in Premam. Despite that, Sai politely waved and bid them goodbye before leaving.
Reddit slams photographers mobbing Sai Pallavi
“What a social menace these morons are!” wrote a Redditor posting the videos on the platform. “There should be some law against these morons,” wrote another. A Redditor pointed out, “They are predatory,” while another wrote, “it's genuinely unhinged behavior.” One person even compared them to “Literally Zombies!” while another joked, “Sai Pallavi was inspired by Shine Tom Chacko,” referring to when the Malayalam actor ran from a hotel to evade arrest.
Celebrity mobbing has increased in recent times, with the safety of actors in public spaces and at events becoming a topic of discussion. Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Vijay and Ram Charan are just a few of the actors who were mobbed at public places recently, sparking conversation around fan culture and safety.
