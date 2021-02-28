Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Billed as a "pan-India" project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise KGF, took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date. "Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote.

The film will see the Baahubali star play a "violent character". When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called Salaar a territory unexplored.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is set to release on July 30, this year.

