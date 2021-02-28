Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.
Billed as a "pan-India" project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.
Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise KGF, took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date. "Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote.
Also read | Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran reveals a secret Indian connection; says Pakistani filmmakers are approaching her
The film will see the Baahubali star play a "violent character". When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called Salaar a territory unexplored.
"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.
Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
Also starring Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is set to release on July 30, this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral
- Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening
- Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox