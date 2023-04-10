Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to fan that asked how she deals with multiple issues in life

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently responded to a Twitter user, who asked her about how she manages to do so much despite dealing with so many issues in her life. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming mythological Telugu film, Shaakuntalam. She separated from actor Naga Chaitanya last year and is also dealing with an autoimmune health condition, Myositis. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Instagram user who commented on her Hindi at Shaakuntalam event Samantha Ruth Prabhu at a Shaakuntalam event in Mumbai. (ANI)(Sunil Khandare)

The user had asked Samantha on Twitter on Sunday, "Dude, where do you get your strength from…how do you keep on going strong despite so many f*****s happening…" Responding to the user, Samantha wrote, “Because this is not how my story will end (blushing emoji). I decide (heart emoticon).”

Samantha replied to a Twitter user on Sunday.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays Shakuntala which she says is described as the "symbol of perfection". The film is based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam and is set to release in theatres on April 14. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame. The film is directed by Gunasekhar, presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

During one of her promotional events, Samantha revealed that she had initially turned down the offer to headline the film as she didn't have the confidence to pull off the mythological character. She sad according to PTI, “I had first said no because I was doing 'The Family Man 2', in which I had a real role. Since childhood, Disney has been my favourite genre. Irrespective of whether I am happy or sad, I would watch Disney films. So, I did not have confidence that I could play Shakuntala, a princess, a symbol of perfection. I was scared. If you see, in the last three years, I have been taking on a lot of challenges. Then I spoke to the producer, Dil Raju, who had a lot of confidence (in me). I thought of taking it (up) as a challenge because it is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child.”

