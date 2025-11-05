Shilpa Shirodkar says brother-in-law Mahesh Babu knows no jealousy, malice: ‘He only wants the best for everyone’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar is busy promoting her comeback film, the mythological horror saga Jatadhara, which sees Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha as her co-stars. In an interview with Prema, she spoke about her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu, calling him a ‘kind soul’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Manjula Ghattamaneni talks about daughter Jaanvi Swarup's Tollywood debut: ‘Doors open because of my dad, Krishna’) Shilpa Shirodkar's sister Namrata Shirodkar is married to Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa Shirodkar says Mahesh Babu knows no jealousy

Shilpa was asked about Mahesh in the interview. Calling herself his fan, she replied, “He is family and is one of the kindest souls I’ve met. As an actor, I’m a fan of Mahesh. He is my brother-in-law and he is…I mean, you know what? Honestly, he is one person I would say who only wants the best for everyone. There’s no malice, there’s no jealousy, there’s no envy. He is just what you see of him.”

Mahesh is, in fact, one of the few actors in Tollywood who is known for watching films from across the film industries and sharing his praise for them on social media. When asked if Shilpa had ever asked Mahesh if she could work in a film of his, she replied, “No, I haven’t crossed that path yet. But maybe if this film does well…I haven’t asked him about it,” referring to her upcoming film Jatadhara.

For the unversed, Shilpa’s sister, former actor, model and pageant queen Namrata Shirodkar, has been married to Mahesh for two decades now. They have two children, Gautam and Sitara, who are also interested in pursuing acting.

Recent work

Shilpa quit films after the 2000 MF Husain film Gaja Gamini and her marriage to Aparesh Ranjit. They have a daughter together. She later starred in television shows such as Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She made a comeback of sorts with the 2020 Hindi film Guns of Banaras.

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram in early 2024. He is now working with SS Rajamouli on an action-adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also star in it.