Theatre ceiling collapses on audience during screening of Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's Kuberaa

The ceiling of the Asian Mukunda theatre in Mahabubabad, Telangana, collapsed on the audience on Wednesday. The incident took place during the screening of Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa. Videos of the same were shared online on Thursday. The ceiling in a single screen theatre in Telangana broke and fell on the audience during the screening of Dhanush's Kuberaa.

Ceiling collapses during Kuberaa screening

According to a report by Siasat, the ceiling collapsed on the audience at around 11:30 PM on Wednesday at Asian Mukunda. The audience ran out in panic. Two people suffered minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. No major casualties have been reported. The Mahabubabad police told the publication that no case has been registered as the affected people came to a compromise with the theatre management. M9 News reported that the audience got into a scuffle with the theatre management for their negligence.

The incident, said those re-sharing the video on social media, throws light on the plight of single-screen theatres in the Telugu states. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Guntur naaz complex lo kuda yepppuokasari ilane padipotudni. (Someday the ceiling in Naaz theatre in Guntur will also fall like this)” Another wrote, “Producers have been saying in multiple interviews that they have to take care of single screens..now its just not theatres ..it's audience who has take care of themselves as well.”

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a crime drama written and directed by Sekhar and co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. The film that was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil was produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s music. In the film, Dhanush plays a beggar called Deva while Nagarjuna plays a former CBI officer called Deepak. Rashmika plays Sameera, and Jim plays a greedy businessman called Neeraj. Kuberaa marks Dhanush’s debut in Telugu. As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa collected ₹67 crore net in India and ₹81 crore worldwide in a week.