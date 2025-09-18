‘They are squarely blaming her’: Fans shocked at Kalki 2898 AD team's harsh announcement about Deepika Padukone's exit

A film's cast list often changes over the course of pre-production. Actors walk in and out of projects all the time, but when bigger names are involved, such details are dealt with a lot of gentleness. But Vyjayanti Movies doesn't seem to be in the mood for love this time. Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

A harsh announcement about Kalki and Deepika

On Thursday, in a rather harsh post, the Telugu production house announced that Deepika Padukone has exited the sequel of their hit movie Kalki 2898 AD. Not only did they announce it without a joint statement with her, they also seemingly accused her of not being committed enough to the movie.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," they wrote.

Reddit is shocked

People on the internet are shocked about the harshness of the tweet. “Wow, this is shocking . They seem to be pissed,” read a post on Reddit. “They not only announced that she will not be a part of the movie, they are squarely blaming her for the exit, in very professional language. Her management is sleeping because this news could have been announced in a better, joint manner that would have been cordial to both parties.”

Another wrote, “Damn they are openly talking about her commitment. Looks like we have another Vanga-like fiasco here.” A person said, “Looks like some really bad time. Nevertheless we don't know the reason so I just hope that if things aren't good they getter better soon. And I hope people stop attacking her for no reason.”

This comes just a few months after Deepika was also let go from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, also co-starring her Kalki cos-star Prabhas. Speculation arose that she had demanded an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and requested not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu—conditions which allegedly did not sit well with the filmmaker. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri.