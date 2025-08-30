When Allu Arjun's grandmother performed ‘nazar utarna’ ritual during emotional reunion post his return to home from jail

Telugu star Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died at the age of 94 on Saturday due to age-related ailments. The actor shared a close bond with his grandmother, which was evident in one of the videos from his homecoming in December after he spent a night in jail following his arrest in connection with the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and his grandmother's emotional reunion.

Pushpa 2 broke several box office records upon its release in December last year. However, even before the film’s release, a controversy erupted over the death of a fan in Hyderabad during a stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor was later arrested in the case and spent a night in jail.

Allu Arjun and his grandmother's emotional reunion

His family grew emotional when the actor returned home, but it was his heartfelt reunion with his grandmother that truly stole hearts. A video from his homecoming surfaced online, showing the actor touching his grandmother’s feet before giving her a tight hug. She was seen visibly emotional in the video as she performed a ritual to ward off the evil eye. Another woman was also seen performing a similar ritual with a coconut. The video melted hearts online, with many praising Allu Arjun’s special bond with his grandmother.

What happened at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere

On December 4, 2024, at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun attended with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Fans had gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the star. However, a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, leading to the death of 35-year-old Revathi and leaving her son in a critical condition. The actor was later arrested in connection with the case but was released on bail.

About Allu Arjun's grandmother’s death

Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died at the age of 94 on Saturday. Chiranjeevi confirmed the news with an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Our mother-in-law, the demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti.”

Allu Arjun rushed back to Hyderabad after hearing the news. Ram Charan, who was shooting for Peddi in Mysore, also returned to Hyderabad to be with his family and pay his respects to his maternal grandmother.