The Hundred 2025 live streaming: Where to watch, squads, schedule and all you need to know
The Hundred 2025 tournament runs from August 5 to August 31, featuring 8 city-based teams. Fans in India can watch matches online on FanCode via OTTplay Premium
The fifth edition of The Hundred tournament kicked off on August 5 and will continue till August 31, 2025. The inventive 100-ball tournament, featuring eight UK city-based men's and women's teams, brings global cricketing superstars in fast-paced action. Here is everything you need to know about The Hundred 2025, including the streaming details of every match.
When and where to watch the Hundred 2025 tournament in India?
Fans from India can watch all the matches of The Hundred 2025 on Sony Sports Network Channels on Television. Moreover, they can also watch every match live on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium.
Men's league matches are scheduled to begin at various times, including 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM, and 11:00 PM IST. The Eliminator and the final are slated for a 10:30 PM IST start.
Women's league matches will start at 4:00 PM, 7:15 PM, and 7:30 PM IST. The Eliminator and the final for the women's edition will begin at 6:45 PM IST.
How many teams are participating in the tournament?
Eight city-based franchise teams (with men's and women's teams) are participating in the Hundred 2025 tournament. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire are the teams.
Which international and England stars are playing in the tournament?
Each of the eight teams has some global cricketing superstars in its squad. Trent Boult and Adam Milne are playing for Birmingham Phoenix, while Kane Williamson is playing for London Spirit alongside Australia's David Warner and Ashton Turner.
South African batsman David Miller and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will be playing for Northern Superchargers, while Rashid Khan has been seen featuring for Oval Invincibles. Aussie superstar Steve Smith is also in the Welsh Fire squad.
In the women's tournament, Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt will be playing for Birmingham Phoenix. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will represent Welsh Fire, while the Oval Invincibles have secured the services of the decorated Australian captain Meg Lanning and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.
No India Women's cricketers will feature in the Hundred 2025 tournament, unlike past editions.
The Hundred 2025 Full Squads
Birmingham Phoenix
Men's: Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, TrentBoult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Harry Moore, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke.
Women's: Ellyse Perry (captain), Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, Megan Schutt, Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis
London Spirit
Men's: Kane Williamson (captain), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Warner, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Jafer Chohan, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins
Women's: Heather Knight (captain), Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Redmayne, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson, Kira Chathli, Abi Norgrove, Charli Knott, Kate Coppack
Manchester Originals
Men's: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Matthew Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange
Women's: Sophie Ecclestone (captain), Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter
Northern Superchargers
Men's: Harry Brook (captain), Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff
Women's: Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Potts, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Davina Perrin, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner
Oval Invincibles
Men's: Sam Billings (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar
Women's: Paige Scholfield, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Smale, Tash Farrant, Kalea Moore, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers
Southern Brave
Men's: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Jason Roy, Tory Albert, Hilton Cartwright
Women's: Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Rhianna Southby, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr
Trent Rockets
Men's: Joe Root, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Banton, Max Holden, George Linde, Sam Cook, John Turner, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson
Women's: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris
Welsh Fire
Men's: Tom Abell (captain), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, David Payne, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway
Women's: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Katie George, Katie Levick, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths
The Hundred 2025 Full Schedule (Time in IST)
- Aug 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles — Lord's, London — 7:15 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire — Headingley, Leeds — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals — The Oval, London — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit — Sophia Gardens, Cardiff — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix — The Rose Bowl, Southampton — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers — Trent Bridge, Nottingham — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers — The Rose Bowl, Southampton — 4:00 PM (Women), 7:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals — Sophia Gardens, Cardiff — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets — Lord's, London — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix — Headingley, Leeds — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave — Trent Bridge, Nottingham — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire — The Oval, London — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers — Old Trafford, Manchester — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles — The Rose Bowl, Southampton — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals — Trent Bridge, Nottingham — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave — Sophia Gardens, Cardiff — 4:00 PM (Women), 7:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers — Lord's, London — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets — The Oval, London — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles — Headingley, Leeds — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave — Lord's, London — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets — Sophia Gardens, Cardiff — 3:30 PM (Women), 7:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:00 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit — The Oval, London — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals — Headingley, Leeds — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix — Trent Bridge, Nottingham — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire — The Rose Bowl, Southampton — 7:30 PM (Women), 11:00 PM (Men)
- Aug 30: Eliminator Match — The Oval, London — 6:45 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)
- Aug 31: Final Match — Lord's, London — 6:45 PM (Women), 10:30 PM (Men)