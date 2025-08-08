The Hundred 2025 live streaming: Where to watch, squads, schedule and all you need to know

The fifth edition of The Hundred tournament kicked off on August 5 and will continue till August 31, 2025. The inventive 100-ball tournament, featuring eight UK city-based men's and women's teams, brings global cricketing superstars in fast-paced action. Here is everything you need to know about The Hundred 2025, including the streaming details of every match. Dawid Malan(@thehundred | x)

When and where to watch the Hundred 2025 tournament in India?

Fans from India can watch all the matches of The Hundred 2025 on Sony Sports Network Channels on Television. Moreover, they can also watch every match live on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Men's league matches are scheduled to begin at various times, including 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM, and 11:00 PM IST. The Eliminator and the final are slated for a 10:30 PM IST start.

Women's league matches will start at 4:00 PM, 7:15 PM, and 7:30 PM IST. The Eliminator and the final for the women's edition will begin at 6:45 PM IST.

How many teams are participating in the tournament?

Eight city-based franchise teams (with men's and women's teams) are participating in the Hundred 2025 tournament. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire are the teams.

Which international and England stars are playing in the tournament?

Each of the eight teams has some global cricketing superstars in its squad. Trent Boult and Adam Milne are playing for Birmingham Phoenix, while Kane Williamson is playing for London Spirit alongside Australia's David Warner and Ashton Turner.

South African batsman David Miller and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will be playing for Northern Superchargers, while Rashid Khan has been seen featuring for Oval Invincibles. Aussie superstar Steve Smith is also in the Welsh Fire squad.

In the women's tournament, Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt will be playing for Birmingham Phoenix. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews will represent Welsh Fire, while the Oval Invincibles have secured the services of the decorated Australian captain Meg Lanning and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

No India Women's cricketers will feature in the Hundred 2025 tournament, unlike past editions.

The Hundred 2025 Full Squads

Birmingham Phoenix

Men's: Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, TrentBoult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Harry Moore, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke.

Women's: Ellyse Perry (captain), Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, Megan Schutt, Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis

London Spirit

Men's: Kane Williamson (captain), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Warner, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Jafer Chohan, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Women's: Heather Knight (captain), Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Redmayne, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson, Kira Chathli, Abi Norgrove, Charli Knott, Kate Coppack

Manchester Originals

Men's: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Matthew Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

Women's: Sophie Ecclestone (captain), Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Northern Superchargers

Men's: Harry Brook (captain), Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Women's: Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Potts, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Davina Perrin, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner

Oval Invincibles

Men's: Sam Billings (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Women's: Paige Scholfield, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Smale, Tash Farrant, Kalea Moore, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers

Southern Brave

Men's: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Jason Roy, Tory Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Women's: Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Georgia Adams, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Rhianna Southby, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Trent Rockets

Men's: Joe Root, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Banton, Max Holden, George Linde, Sam Cook, John Turner, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

Women's: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris

Welsh Fire

Men's: Tom Abell (captain), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, David Payne, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway

Women's: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Katie George, Katie Levick, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths

The Hundred 2025 Full Schedule (Time in IST)