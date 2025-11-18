Aishwarya Sharma says, ‘I am the one being bullied’ as she slams misconduct allegations, takes a jibe at divorce rumours

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin–fame actor Aishwarya Sharma’s relationship with Neil Bhatt has been grabbing attention ever since their appearance together on Bigg Boss 19. Earlier, in June this year, the two were rumoured to have separated after four years of marriage, and in November, News18 reported that they had filed for divorce. Since then, Aishwarya has been facing a wave of negative remarks online. Now, the actor has spoken out about the misconceptions surrounding her and responded to bullying allegations. Aishwarya Sharma says she's the one bullied amid divorce rumours.

Aishwarya Rai denies bullying or misbehaving with anyone

On Monday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a long note, lashing out at trolls for spreading false assumptions about her. She wrote, “People are making their own assumptions about my life… what I’ve done and who I am, without knowing a single fact. Some are even saying karma is a bitch. Before believing any of that, ask the people who actually worked with me. Ask my co-actors. Ask my producers. Ask anyone from my set if I ever bullied, disrespected or harmed anyone. Not even once. The only thing I did was maintain my professionalism on set. Ever since I got engaged, I’m the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face.”

Aishwarya Sharma slams bullying allegations against her.

Aishwarya added that she is the one being bullied, writing: “But nobody talks about that. Nobody says that I am the one being bullied. Why is that invisible to everyone? On top of that, random people keep sending me messages and YouTube links where my name is attached to false stories… that I bullied someone, that I slapped someone, that I misbehaved. None of this ever happened. I stayed silent because every time I speak, people twist it and use my name for views. And they will do it again. But silence doesn’t mean I’m wrong. It just means I refuse to feed negativity.”

She concluded, “So let me say this clearly: I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma. You talk about mental health… but think before saying anything wrong about someone you don’t even know personally. Some people choose to stay quiet, and that includes me. But silence doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my dignity.”

About Neil and Aishwarya

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya first met on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real-life romance, and they married in 2021. The pair later participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17. During their stint on the show, Aishwarya’s behaviour towards Neil had many viewers labelling her ‘toxic’, which led to significant online negativity.

In November this year, News18 reported that the couple had filed for divorce after four years of marriage. A source told the publication, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now heading their separate ways.” However, neither Neil nor Aishwarya has confirmed the news yet.