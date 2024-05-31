Ali Asgar reveals if he would reunite with Kapil Sharma on his Netflix show: ‘Main shukarguzar hoon, but right now...’

Actor Ali Asgar, who was part of The Kapil Sharma Show, has responded to a question about whether he will reunite with Kapil Sharma and the team. Speaking with ETimes, Ali also said that he hasn't watched Kapil's The Great Indian Kapil Show as he has been "travelling a lot off late, working on a few films and will go on a long tour." He added that since it's "one of the best teams, the show will be really good." (Also Read | Ali Asgar says he hasn't been able to talk to Kapil Sharma since leaving show) Ali Asgar appeared as the character ‘Nani’ and ‘Dadi' in Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali on getting back with Kapil for show

Talking about reuniting with Kapil Sharma, Ali said, "Ye toh audience ka pyaar hai (This is audience's love) that they still keep writing that they want to see me back on the show. I'm thankful to God, and the audience for liking my work. Main Kapil ka bhi shukarguzar hoon ke main aise ek show ka hisaa raha, jisse abhi main nahi hoon phir bhi itna pyaar mujhe milta hai (I'm thankful to Kapil that I was part of such a show, which I'm not now, yet I receive so much love), thank you audience. I don't know about the future, but right now, I'm busy with my chat show, Chaddi Buddy. This buddy (Baktiyar Irani) doesn't leave me."

Ali names TKSS friends whom he would invite to Chaddi Buddy

When asked if he will invite his friends from The Kapil Sharma Show on his chat show Chuddy Buddy, Ali said, "Hopefully yes, why not. We would love to have Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehari, Kiku Sharda-Rajiv Thakur; they are all friends. So, in future, we will plan, and if their availability and our requirements for the show match, we would love to welcome them on our show. It will also depend on the availability as they are also working. Ye koi dabav waala show nahi hai, agar unki availability hui and woh aane ke liye tayar hogaye toh (This is not a show that operates on pressure, if they are available and ready to come then) definitely why not?"

About Ali's role in TKSS

Ali exited Kapil’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in 2017. He had cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason. Ali was a popular part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, he appeared as the character ‘Nani’ and ‘Dadi'.