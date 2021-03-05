Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to feature together in a music video due out on March 8, check out the first poster

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are ready with their next project together. They are teaming up for a music video together. Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit will star the duo together and land online on Monday, March 8.

Aly and Jasmin shared first look of the song on their Instagram pages. "And here it is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March." Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song has music and lyrics by Tony.

While Aly is dressed in an orange track suit and white t-shirt, Jasmin wears a white top and black pants in the poster. She additionally wears a cap. While Aly holds a bunch of currency notes in hid hands, Jasmin seems to be holding a leash in hers. Jasmin also shared the poster and wrote, "And the surprise is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March."

Jasmin had shared a post on social media, promising a surprise for her fans.

On Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin entered as a contestant on the show premiere while Aly soon joined in later “to support her”. He also stepped out of the house, in order to save Jasmin and then returned as a wild card contestant.

After calling themselves 'close friends', Aly and Jasmin expressed their feelings for each other through their journey on the show. Their bond was a favourite with audience as well as participants of the show. Even host Salman Khan was moved to tears when Jasmin was voted out of the show in the final weeks and Aly cried inconsolably.

During their long journey on the show, they even discussed marriage and dating. However, they are yet to make it official. They keep showering love on each other and never shy away from displaying it in public as well.

Currently in his hometown, Jammu, Aly and Jasmin are enjoying their quality time with his family.

