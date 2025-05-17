Aman Verma picking magician jobs now for ‘paapi pet’? Has a message for those feeling sorry for him: ‘If you knew…’

2000's television star Aman Verma's career has taken an unexpected turn. The actor, and once one of the most popular personalities on Indian television, is taking up magician jobs at small events. He says it is for his ‘paapi pet’. Aman Varma is taking up magician jobs at small events now.

A new job for Aman Verma?

Recently, Aman shared a video of himself on stage, performing magic acts. He makes a champagne bottle disappear behind a newspaper as a handful of guests applaud him. He captioned the post, “Well this is where i learnt the tricks of being a magician … Was a little difficult But managed .. Its all in the Sleight of the hands… Ladies and gentlemen Here comes the magician ... called. AMAN YATAN VERMA.” The video was posted earlier this week, and has almost half a million views.

A few people on the internet were confused about Aman's new role. “Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap,” wrote a person. Aman replied, “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein (It's a matter of survival. What to do)?”

Another felt sorry for him. “Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai (such a talented actor has to do such things), I feel sad for him.” Aman assured them, “Kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya (No work is big or small). If I tell u the amount of money I got for doing this, u will come and take place of the assistant who came and gave me the bottle. Samjhe chahu.”

A person even tried to troll him. “Sir ap zinda ho abhi tak, sun kar bura laga (Felt sad to know you are still alive).” Aman responded, “Bete tum buddhe ho jaoge, hum tab aise hi rahenge. Jaise hum 25 saal pehle the (Son, you will grow old, but I will remain just the same — just like I was 25 years ago.)”

Aman, however, did say that he was going through some difficulties. “Yes I am doin good. God is kind. Goin thru some upheaval. But hanging in there. Love to u and your family,” he said in a comment.

About Aman Verma

Aman debuted in Pachpan Khambe Lal Deewarein (DD) in 1995; next came Gharana (Zee) in 1997. Then came Rishtey, Saturday Suspense, and a cameo in Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh (1999). Dushman came on DD 9 Gold in 2000; Kalash, Kyunki Saas Bhi and Khullja Sim Sim on Star in 2001, which was a massive hit. He also has small roles in Akshay Kumar's Sangharsh and Bipasha Basu's Raaz. He played Amitabh Bachchan's son in Baghban and was part of Bigg Boss 9.

Aman was caught up in the infamous Bollywood sting operation controversy in 2005. Earlier this year, Aman and his actor wife Vandana Lalwani were reportedly facing trouble in their marriage. When HT City reached out to Aman regarding the matter, he said, “No comments... All I can say as of now.”

Vandana Lalwani hasn't made any comment yet but on Thursday morning, she posted an Instagram story with words “Truth Shall Prevail” written on it, hinting at her stance at the separation.