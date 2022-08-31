Amitabh Bachchan screams 'baap re' after asking 'weightlifter' KBC 14 contestant to squeeze his hand. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome weightlifter Komal Gupta. In a promo shared from the upcoming episode, Amitabh asks Komal to hold his hand and later screams ‘aray baap re (Oh my father)’. Also Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan bursts into laughter as he gets a funny DM from a contestant. Watch

In the promo, Amitabh welcomes the weightlifter to the show. Videos of her lifting weights starts playing on the screen and her parents say that since she started going to the gym she has become very rigid and that she breaks bottles, and handles. Amitabh then leaves his seat and goes towards Komal and asks her, “Humara haath daba ke bataiye kitna zor hai aap mein (Squeeze my hand so that I know how strong you are).” Komal then holds his hand and Amitabh screams “Aray baap re (Oh my god).”

Amitabh's fun conversations with his contestants on the show often win over hearts. He recently filmed a fun matrimonial ad for a contestant on the show. In another episode he lauded a contestant for bringing his girlfriend with him and asked questions about online dating.

Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Amitabh will then be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

