Arjun Bijlani: Star system should go away from the industry

Arjun Bijlani has made a name for himself with popular TV shows and has also worked on the web. And the actor is against the culture of drawing lines between mediums, and identifying actors based on them.

“The one change that I would like to see in this industry, for every medium, is that the actors should universally get respect, and there should not be any segregation between actors,” Bijlani tells us, adding, “This caste system as well as star system among actors is something that I would like to see change completely.”

Over the years, Bijlani, 32, has made a name for himself with projects such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin and State of Siege: 26/11. Asserting that acting is beyond language or medium distinctions, he says, “Actors should be looked at as actors, not as TV actors, Punjabi actors orBollywood actors. Everyone is doing their best. Instead, casting should be universal, where a TV actor can work in any film industry without any set notion about the place he comes from. There should be that flexibility in terms of who could do what. It should not be limited to any language or medium, because acting is above all of that.”

The actor, who was last seen in an adventure reality show, asserts that no one should be restricted to just work with “actors from our so-called industry”. He, is in fact happy that things are changing slowly, which is blurring these lines of division.

“Even makers understand that we need to see the industry as a whole. Because how much will people watch the same kind of content with the same kind of people. They want to see different stuff and experiment. So you have to make things accordingly. Just like actors, the audience is also experimenting. And we need to keep it in mind while creating content,” Bijlani signs off.