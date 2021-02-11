IND USA
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy photo

  Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who found love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14, made their relationship Instagram official with a mushy photo. Eijaz shared a picture of himself smiling at the camera, as Pavitra wrapped her arms around him.

In the caption, Eijaz simply used a heart emoji. He added the hashtag ‘Pavijaz’, the moniker lovingly given to them by fans. Pavitra wrote in the comments section, “Pyaar.”

Fans called Eijaz and Pavitra the ‘most adorable couple’. One commented, “Your happiness means everything to us.” Another wrote, “Love you both.” Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.


On Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra was vocal about her affection for Eijaz, who would keep telling her that he cannot be in a relationship with her. However, he came to a realisation about his feelings for her after her eviction from the show. They had an emotional reunion when she briefly re-entered and he confessed his love for her.

Also read: Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi says he is 'all safe'

Eijaz recently told The Times of India that if things go according to plan, he will tie the knot with Pavitra this year itself. “Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (If God wills, we will get married but it will happen at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (We are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage,” he said.

Last month, Eijaz walked out of Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered as his proxy. He has expressed his desire to return to the show after wrapping up his ongoing shoot.

