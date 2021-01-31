Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina Dilaik, she gags in response

A lot of tongue in cheek answers are expected from Bigg Boss 14 contestants in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Colors has shared a new promo of the next episode and it shows Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee hosting a game show with their fellow housemates.

The promo opens with host Salman Khan launching 'The Aly and The Devoleena Show' which will have two rounds: a dangerous questions round and a rapid fire round. Aly and Devoleena invite Rubina Dilaik as the first contestant. Aly asks Rubina about her comment that Salman has always favoured Eijaz Khan and the she answers, "Of course'. Salman jumps in and tells her, "Rubina, why do you think so? This is a wrong statement."





Abhinav Shukla follows next and Aly asks him if his earlier image as a gentleman was true or his current aggressive avatar is his true personality. He, too, denies the accusation. Talking about a recent incident where Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav's drawstring, Aly asks him if he thinks he has also used her for entertainment. He replies, "Absolutely not, I don't need her to highlight myself on the show."

The next portion of the promo shows Rakhi playing the rapid fire round. On being asked if her love was true or fake, she instantly replies, "fake". However, the person she is talking about is not revealed in the promo.

Upon her turn, Arshi Khan is asked if she hates Vikas Gupta or loves him. She says that she can't choose any of the option as "he is not deserving for any of this".

Rahul Vaidya follows next and is asked to chose between Arshi and Nikki Tamboli as the more trustworthy one. He names Nikki. He is asked to marry, date and kill among three contestants, to which he replies, "Marry Rubina, date Rakhi and I would like to kill Arshi."

