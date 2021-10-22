Bigg Boss 15: 'Karan Kundrra was wrong, my blood boiled to see Pratik Sehajpal get manhandled,' says Karan Nath

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath has criticized Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra over his recent violent behaviour towards co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Karan said that Karan Kundrra wanted to show off his strength against Pratik, adding that his ‘blood boiled’ on seeing Pratik getting manhandled'.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrrna took hold of Pratik Sehajpal by the neck. He also pinned him down on the ground. Several celebrities, former contestants of the reality show and users on social media platforms slammed Karan for it.

Speaking to a leading daily, Karan Nath said, "I think Karan Kundrra was wrong. He said that he was defending during the task but that is not called defending. He just wanted to show that he’s physically stronger than Pratik. You don’t pin down or body slam someone to defend I saw the episode and my blood boiled to see my younger brother Pratik getting manhandled and pinned like that. If I was there in the house, this would never have happened."

Talking about Pratik and his ties inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Karan said, "Pratik and I had differences in BBOTT but we were also connected like brothers. Pinning down someone is against BB rules. What if I come back to the house and do the same thing to that guy... would that be fair? It clearly looks like Pratik is getting cornered in the house and I know he’s not always right but then who is right in the BB house all the time? We all mistakes, we are all human."

During his stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house in August this year, Karan Nath had lashed out at Pratik after the panchayat task. After Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had called Karan and Ridhima Pandit the 'kaamchor' (shirker) connection of the house, they started to explain themselves.

But Pratik kept on interrupting them and passed remarks. Losing his cool, Karan had told Pratik, "Enough is enough. Enough of you provoking unnecessarily. Don’t come in between, let us speak. Enough of you bullying her.”