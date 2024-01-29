Bigg Boss 17 finale moments that went unnoticed: Arbaaz Khan's second wedding joke and more

Bigg Boss 17 finale dragged on for more than six hours on Sunday and as dull as things sometimes got, it also gave us a few moments worth taking note of. Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's jokes got stale and repetitive after the first hour itself, but host Salman Khan knew how to keep things alive. Arbaaz Khan spoke about his second wedding for the first time on Bigg Boss 17.

Here are five moments from the finale that we believe need a revisit:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Arbaaz Khan planning a third wedding?

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan appeared as guests on the finale episode. Bharti Singh complained to Arbaaz about not getting an invite to his wedding. Arbaaz joked, “Agli waali mein bula lenge (I'll call you for the next one).” When Bharti seemed shocked, he explained that he was talking about the next wedding he goes to.

Arbaaz recently tied the knot with Sshura Khan. This is his second wedding. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, and they split up in 2017.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's HANK reunion

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Hum Aapke Hain Koun scene.

Host Salman Khan reunited with Madhuri Dixit in the finale episode. She was there to promote her upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane along with Suniel Shetty. Madhuri and Salman ably recreated their Hum Aapke Hain Koun swimming pool scene, leaving all contestants and guests in awe of their chemistry.

Even Abdu Rozik arrived on stage dressed as Prem from Didi Tera Devar Deewana song and hit Madhuri on her butt with a flower launched from a slingshot. The actor gave an adorable, shocked expression to his mischief.

Madhuri also laughed as Krushna Abhishek pretended to be Jackie Shroff and rued how she always left him for another hero in their films like Ram Lakhan.

Salman Khan roasts Vicky Jain's mom

Salman Khan finally got to troll and roast Vicky Jain's now internet-famous mother, Ranjani Jain, in the finale episode. He compared her to Lalita Pawar but said that the actor was actually a very ‘sweet lady’ in reality. He even asked her if she, too, fought with her husband like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, she said ‘not at all’. Salman joked that maybe she was too impressed with how rich her husband was and decided not to put the riches at stake.

Anurag Dobhal wasn't spared

Salman noticed that Anurag Dobhal is so upset with the show that had not even shown up for the finale. He said that he must be riding his bike somewhere in the mountains.

Don't gossip elsewhere!

Krushna Abhishek also joked about the contestants' family making explosive comments in the media, referring to Vicky Jain's mother. Ranjani Jain gave multiple interviews to different media portals, talking about how she never wanted Ankita to be her daughter-in-law and how Vicky bears all of Ankita's expenses. Krushna joked that the guests should try not to give the juiciest gossip to others and reserve it for the show.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place