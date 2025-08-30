Chhavi Mittal slams troll who made insensitive comment about her cancer diagnosis, choice of eating healthy

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with cancer in April 2022, has shared a post criticising a troll who made an insensitive remark about her health and food choices. Recently, Chhavi had shared a video where she talked about being happy with her food habits. An "insensitive person" then said that she had cancer, “even after eating healthy.” Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Chhavi Mittal slams troll making fun of her health, food habit

In her latest post, Chhavi said that her earlier video was an encouragement towards healthy eating, but she was trolled anyway. She said, "This is a fun video I created where I'm encouraging healthy eating and reminding ppl that food is a personal choice n nobody shd be forced to eat something they choose not to. But trolls will find anything n everything objectionable n troll-worthy!! Here's an extremely insensitive comment I received."

What did the troll say

She shared a screenshot of the comment, which read, "You had cancer even after eating healthy.... So jokes on you... Eat healthy but don't show off... One never makes fun of anyone.... Eat healthy or not, it's a personal choice... And if someone asks to eat a little bit of unhealthy food, it's ok.... Gyan mat do jyada.... Utna gyan sbke pad h (Don't give advice, everyone knows it)." Chhavi wrote, "My reply: Cancer is not a joke!! On anyone!!"

Chhavi apologised to all cancer warriors

Chhavi added further, "Also, I don't care about how people not known to me react to my posts. So to all trolls, remember.. You CHOOSE to follow me nevertheless. Coz just like food, following someone is also a personal choice!!" Sharing it, Chhavi captioned her post, "I apologise to all cancer warriors on behalf of this insensitive person... and everyone who has health issues in spite of eating healthy. Please don’t let these negative people and thoughts change your amazing lifestyle practices!"

She asked her fans and followers to take care of themselves. "Being sick or getting cancer is in nobody’s control. There are too many factors at play. All we can do is continue to look after ourselves with the choices we make on a daily basis. Even in business, we try, we fail, but we do not give up. In health too, we try, sometimes we don’t succeed, but we should never give up," concluded her post.

What was Chhavi earlier video

In the earlier video, Chhavi was asked by a person to indulge in fried snacks, as it was monsoon season. She smiled and said that she was happy with her sweet potatoes. At this, the person urged her to have the fried snacks, saying she won't put on weight by having them occasionally. The video ended with Chhavi laughing and saying, "If you are still making fun of people who are trying to eat healthy, then the joke's on you."

About Chhavi's health

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later announced she was cancer-free. In 2023, she was diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition characterised by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).