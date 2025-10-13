Chinmayi Sripaada defends KBC contestant Ishit Bhatt against hatred, slams trolls:‘What a horrible bunch of bullies’

A recent episode of Junior Kaun Banega Crorepati sparked widespread debate online after contestant Ishit Bhatt went viral on X (formerly Twitter) for his behaviour on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. Many viewers found his manner to be “rude” and “arrogant,” leading to him being dubbed the “most hated kid on the internet.” In response, playback singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada has condemned the trolling, calling out adults for bullying a child online. Chinmayi Sripaada slams trolls hating on an 'overexcited' kid in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Chinmayi Sripaada defends the kid

On Monday, Chinmayi reacted to a post on X featuring Ishit’s photo and the caption “most hated kid on the internet.” She wrote, “An adult putting a tweet saying most hated kid. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul-mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup. But yeah, pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over-excited kid — what a horrible bunch of bullies they’ve raised themselves to be.”

Why is the kid being trolled?

During his time on the hot seat, Ishit Bhatt immediately told Amitabh Bachchan not to explain the rules, saying, “Mere ko rule pata hain isiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna” (I already know the rules, so there’s no need to explain them).

He went on to answer several questions without waiting for the host to read out the options. When Amitabh Bachchan asked him the ₹25,000 question related to the Ramayana, Ishit requested the options but interrupted the host again, repeatedly saying, “Arre lock karo!” (Just lock it!) Unfortunately, he answered incorrectly and left the show without any winnings. While some viewers criticised his overconfidence, others felt the trolling went too far for a child contestant on a family show.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) remains one of India’s most iconic and long-running quiz shows. It first premiered in 2000 and continues to be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Currently in its 17th season, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrating knowledge.

About Chinmayi Sripaada

Chinmayi Sripaada is a celebrated playback singer, voice artist, and entrepreneur. Trained in Carnatic music under her mother, musician T. Padmasini, she made her playback debut at just 15 with A. R. Rahman’s Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae from Kannathil Muthamittal (2002). She has since sung in multiple languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with popular hits such as Tere Bina (Guru) and Titli (Chennai Express). Besides her music career, Chinmayi has dubbed for many top female actors and runs her own translation company, Blue Elephant.