Daljiet Kaur on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis: Can’t afford another lockdown

The fear of another shutdown is looming large in the entertainment industry as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the country. And actor Daljiet Kaur asserts that another slump will burden the crunched financial position of many actors.

“We were just getting back on track with a semblance of normalcy after such a difficult time. We were just starting to live a normal life. I feel, people have to take the pandemic seriously, else freelancers like us have to sit at home, it’s not fair,” Kaur tells us.

The actor, who is presently shooting a daily soap, looks back at the start of the pandemic in 2020 when she was forced to sit at home.

“I had to stay at home so long at that time, and now again, there is a chance that we might have to sit back at home,” she says, asserting that she can’t afford another lockdown.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor continues, “There can be a rainy day, rainy week, rainy month, there can’t be rainy years. We can’t afford that, unless you come from a very affluent family. People like us who are working and taking care of the household, can’t afford so many lockdowns”.

That’s why Kaur urges people to be more responsible, and not be careless about masking up and other safety precautions.

“We have to live with the existence of Covid-19. But people need to be a little responsible to not do gatherings to a level of big gatherings or parties, which I think has also contributed to this surge,” says the actor, who recently came to Delhi for a work meeting, and headed back to her son on the very same day.

“Things have just become scary now, where one wonders how much precaution one can take or the miss which might happen. For instance, when I was coming to Delhi, all I could think at the airport and flight was, kya karun to stay safe, who was there before me.. It has become very scary and confusing,” says the actor, who is actively working on building content for her production house.