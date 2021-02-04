Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

After a well-established image as a comic actor, Delnaaz Irani is happy that she is getting non-comic roles to play on-screen. Recently, the actor essayed a negative role in Chhoti Saradaarni and also played the role of a cop in a web show, Hijak. Excited about the different roles coming her way, she explains, “Comedy comes naturally to me but the regular or non-comic roles are super challenging. At this stage of my career, I want to prove and do all kinds of roles. I want to be an all-rounder, someone who can perform in all genres. I am happy that people are offering me different kind of roles and looking at me for mature characters which I want to. Acting is my passion and the medium doesn’t matter -be it television, OTT platforms or films. I want to play something different including negative, dramatic or emotional roles. People have not seen me much in a different light. This is not taking away the fact that comedy is a difficult business. I want to challenge myself and that is why I am craving for roles which are non-comic,” she says.

She is not the one to shy away from motherly roles, which are often offered to her. In fact, unlike her peers, she says she would love to play a conventional mum on TV. “As an actor, I am humbled by how I have always been appreciated for what I bring to the screen. I have played the role of a mum in Batliwala House No 43 and Akbar Birbal in the comic zone. But I want to play a mum in a drama or thriller. That would be challenging for me.”