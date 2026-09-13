Celine Dion breaks down in tears as she returns to stage after six years: ‘I made a promise to come back’

Celine Dion had only just begun singing her 1998 French ballad On ne change pas when she was overcome with emotion. She paused, wiped her tears and held a hand to her chest as the audience cheered her on. She had clearly hoped to get through the opening without breaking down as she said, “I had promised myself not to cry. I don't keep my promises. But I'm so happy to see you all. I missed you. I'm going to sing like you without crying.”

Six years after stepping away from live performances, Celine Dion was finally back on stage in Paris, and the emotions hit her almost immediately. The 58-year-old singer opened her 26-date residency at Plenitude Arena on Saturday night, but had to pause just moments into her first song as tears took over. In front of a roaring crowd, she wiped her eyes, took a breath and let herself take in the moment she had waited years to experience.

"I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage," she said, speaking in both French and English. “So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me”. She then turned those words into an introduction to Because You Loved Me, her 1996 hit. Her set included The Power of Love, All By Myself, I'm Alive, and My Heart Will Go On.

What had happened to Celine Dion? In December 2022, she shared that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological and autoimmune condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. It also made it increasingly difficult for her to walk and sing, two things that had been central to her life and career.

She eventually cancelled her Courage World Tour and stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her health. Her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion gave fans a deeply personal look at that period, showing just how severely the condition had affected her, including a frightening moment when she suffered a seizure.

Looking back at the journey, Celine spoke about the setbacks and the determination that kept her going. "I have to admit, though, that the road was rocky. The journey was longer than expected, with unplanned stops along the way. But I hung in there. A faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. I believed in it. And here it is. The sun — the sun is here. The sun, right in front of me," she said.

"By living with it day in and day out, I've come to terms with it. And I've decided to make it my reason for living," she added, as she further said, "We don't know what the person next to us is going through. There are people going through hardships, grief and sorrow. There are people radiating energy and joy. So let's take that energy and share it. That's what music is for. Tonight, we'll sing, we'll dance, and we'll celebrate".