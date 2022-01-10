Geeta Kapur never wants to be treated by 'surgeon' Umar Riaz: 'I am scared because you lose your patience'

Choreographer Geeta Kapur slammed Umar Riaz for his violent behaviour and said she would never want to go to him for treatment. On the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 15, Umar has often mentioned the fact he is a doctor. Geeta appeared on the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Sunday as a guest. Umar was voted out of the show later in the episode.

Geeta told Umar, "I do not know him at all and I just know him because of the show. He had said mentioned that his profession is of a surgeon. I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house, I'll never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours."

She added, "I am scared because you lose your patience. You don't even understand what you are doing at that point of time. For me, it is a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind, you have to make critical decisions during a surgery, which you can't take with such an aggressive attitude. For me, I feel very bad for you because I wish you were not like this. The Umar Riaz I've seen in this house mere bharosa uth jaayega (I've lost faith in from this profession and it's never late to change that attitude."

Kashmera intervened to say that no one would push Umar during surgeries, but Geeta added that he is "just aggressive by nature. That is how he is."

Earlier on the show, Salman joked that he fears the contestants may start dancing when they see Geeta. Geeta told him, "Sir, they are doing nothing at all. It will be great if they start dancing at least." She said she came on the reality show to support Nishant Bhat.

