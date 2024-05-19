 Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Priya Ahuja Rajda reacts to his return, says ‘the whole team was worried’ - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Priya Ahuja Rajda reacts to his return, says ‘the whole team was worried’

BySugandha Rawal | Edited by Santanu Das
May 19, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Priya Ahuja Rajda shared that the entire team of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah were worried for Gurucharan Singh, and she wishes him all the love.

Priya Ahuja Rajda has reacted after her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Gurucharan Singh returned home. Speaking to Hindustan Times exclusively, Priya shared that ‘it was a moment of joy’ after the news of his return became public. She also said that the whole team of TMKOC was warried for the actor in the last few days. (Also read: Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry reacts to his return: He should have informed)

Priya Ahuja Rajda is happy that Gurucharan Singh returned home.
What Priya said

“I am so happy to hear that Gurucharan is back. The whole Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was worried about his whereabouts since he went missing, and was hoping he comes back soon and reunites with his family,” she said. Priya shot to fame after she played the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, she further continued, “It is a moment of joy that it has finally happened. We all can take a sigh of relief. Now, after what he has gone through, I just want to send across love and blessings to him.”

More details

Gurucharan essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show. The actor who has been missing since April 22, returned home last Friday. News agency PTI, citing a police officer, reported that Gurucharan had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab. The police officer said that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is doing fine.

Gurucharan Singh, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but never reached the destination. The Delhi Police had filed a case of kidnapping and an investigation was underway to find him. Earlier, as per NDTV, Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was soon to get married and faced financial struggles.

