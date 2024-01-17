How did Alec Musser die? All My Children star shocking cause of death revealed

Soap actor and fitness model Alec Musser died unexpectedly on Friday. He was 50 at the time. His death was first confirmed by his fiancee, Paige Press, per TMZ. However, the cause of death wasn't known at the time. Just days after Musser's demise rocked the internet, authorities revealed the gruesome nature of his death. All My Children star Alec Musser died by suicide(Instagram/alecmusser)

On Tuesday, The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the Desperate Housewives star died by suicide after a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest, per People. The All My Children star was discovered dead by his fiancee at their California home in Del Mar. She took to Instagram on Saturday to express her grief over the death of her partner.

According to a recent statement as per the outlet, Paige went to bed on Friday before she found Musser “slumped forward on the bathroom floor” the next morning, with a shotgun nearby. Upon finding Musser lying on the floor, Paige dialled 911. However, by the time the authorities reached, it was too late. The cops confirmed him dead at the scene, with the cause of death listed as a suicide.

This news comes days after Paige and Musser's uncle Robert confirmed his death to TMZ. Taking to her Instagram account, Paige wrote, “RIP to the love of my life. My heart is so broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy, I am never taking off my ring.” She shared the message along with a carousel of images featuring her and Musser. “You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for,” she added.

Musser was famous for his roles in the soap drama All My Children. He snagged the role after winning a reality show competition, I Wanna Be A Soap Star, in 2005. He was also known for his stints in Adam Sandler-starrer Grown Ups and reality show, Rita Rocks.