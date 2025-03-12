Is Ryan Seacrest married? 'Wheel of Fortune' host's ex-girlfriends, past relationships explored

Filling in Pat Sajak’s shoes, Ryan Seacrest took over the hosting duties for Wheel of Fortune following the former TV icon’s retirement post the 2023-24 season. As the replacement for Sajak’s more than four decade-long run, the American Idol host hasn’t necessarily been an instant favourite for the fans of the household staple game show. Just this last Friday, viewers grew upset over Seacrest seemingly laughing at a contestant after they failed to solve a $100,000 puzzle on the March 7 episode. Ryan Seacrest ushered in a new era of Wheel of Fortune as he started hosting the game show on September 9, 2024. In March 2025, he also returned as the American Idol host for the singing competition's 23rd season. (Getty Images via AFP)

Ryan Seacrest boards the Wheel of Fortune team

In late February, The US Sun also reported that Wheel of Fortune was knocked out of its top spot of the audience viewership table as Jeopardy! fan favourite star Drew Goins helped the show dethrone Seacrest’s latest gig in ratings. According to Nielsen, Wheel of Fortune ratings dipped to 8.1 million viewers, while Jeopardy took the higher ground with 8.4 million viewers.

Ryan took over his new hosting job in September 2024, reportedly locking in a two-year contract. Despite the longtime American Idol host splitting his time to take on the new Wheel of Fortune responsibilities, fans online are convinced that the 50-year-old game show may end up leaving it eventually.

Is Pat Sajak coming back?

This belief was ultimately fuelled by a late December RadarOnline report suggesting Pat Sajak “never wanted to leave in the first place, they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back.”

“Ryan may have a multiyear deal, but Pat doesn't think Ryan will be able to stick with it for the long term and he'll be waiting in the wings to take over,” a source added. While it remains to be seen how the purported off-screen tussle between the game show hosts will settle, Seacrest’s omnipresence on TV continues to be a forever thing, at least for now. In addition to spinning the Wheel of Fortune, Ryan returned as the American Idol Season 23 host on ABC earlier this month.

Is Ryan Seacrest married?

As the highly sought-after media personality’s name continues to soar on the trends chart, his personal life has also interested many.

Despite Parade declaring him the “Host With the Most Girlfriends,” the multitalented radio star is not married even though he’s said in the past that he loves “the idea of marriage.” Plus, the producer’s own parents have been married for over 50 years, which sets a “high bar” for Ryan.

The TV host has been in numerous high-profile relationships over the years. His most recent one was with Aubrey Paige, who officially took on the identity of an ex after their April 2024 split.

Though currently believed to be single, Seacrest told Kelly Rippa in 2017, “My parents [have] been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing … The truth is, I have this thing that I don't want to screw it up and a lot of times, they get screwed up and so I figure, the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up.”

Even though he’s not married, the On Air with Ryan Seacrest host admitted at the time that he once got close to being engaged. “I didn't do it and it was the right move,” he explained.

Ryan Seacrest’s dating history

Aubrey Paige

Seacrest and his ex model girlfriend met in 2021. At the time, the host made his thought clear on having kids in an interview with WSJ Magazine: “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that ... I want to be available and present.”

Paige was there to support her then-boyfriend on his final day on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan in April 2023. The pair ultimately split up in April 2024, as a source told PEOPLE, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavours.”

Shayna Taylor

As per PEOPLE, Shayna and Ryan crossed paths in 2013 thanks to their friends. However, they went their separate ways the following year. Come 2017, they moved in together after rekindling their spark. In 2019, another split followed. Soon after that, a source claimed that Taylor wanted a lot more out of the relationship and that she was even ready to get married.

Ryan, on the other hand, thought otherwise. Eventually, they reunited for a third run together until they called it quits in 2020. They were together on-and-off for eight years. A rep for the TV host said that they remind good friends and each other’s supporters.

Hilary Cruz

Former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz is believed to have struck up a romantic relationship with Ryan Seacrest in 2015, according to Us Weekly. They first got acquainted with each other at Seacrest’s 40th birthday party.

Renee Hall

According to TMZ, Ryan and model Renee Hall were seen together in New York City in March 2015. They, too, reportedly met at his 40th birthday party in Napa.

Julianne Hough

Dancing with the Stars’ Jullianne Hough and the American Idol are said to have dated from 2010-2013. She was initially engaged to a man. Once they broke up ultimately. In March 2013, it was reported that they were no longer together. Julianne opened up about their ‘respect and love” fo each other. Ryan also noted, ‘"There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remain friends for years and still are.”