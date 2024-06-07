Jennifer Aniston gets teary-eyed discussing Friends and remembering Matthew Perry: ‘I just started thinking about…’

‘It’s a happy tear’

In a video shared by the media house, a producer can be heard prompting Quinta to ask Jennifer what it’s like to watch Friends in 2024. Jennifer asks Quinta not to make her cry, but the latter notices that she’s already crying and asks if she needs a minute or if she doesn’t want to discuss it at all. “Do you want a minute? We don’t have to talk about —” says Quinta to which Jennifer responds, “No, no. Sorry. I just started thinking about…Yeah, no. I’m okay. It’s a happy tear,” seemingly remembering her friend Matthew Perry.

After getting her bearings, Jennifer says it’s ‘strange’ to even think about the show being 30 years old. She also said that she appreciated the sitcom's long legacy. “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine. I talked on FaceTime with Courteney (Cox) last night for an hour, and Lisa (Kudrow) and the boys, and we just have a really — it’s a family forever.”

Fans react

A fan shared the video of Jennifer getting emotional on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I wasn't ready to see something like this...” with broken heart emojis. Fans were not happy with the line of questioning, with one commenting, “What’s it like watching something you made with your bestfriends, since one of your best friends recently died? Is insanely unnecessary.” Another wrote, “i feel so bad for jennifer, why would they ask her that question though?” One commented, “this was so weird for them to ask this…”

About Friends

Friends is an American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. All the cast members returned for Friends: The Reunion in 2021 to discuss the show.

Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in the show, passed away in October 2023. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. In May 2024, an investigation was opened by the Los Angeles Police Department to determine how Perry obtained the high dose of ketamine that caused his death.