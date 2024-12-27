Kannada-Telugu TV actor Charith Balappa arrested over allegations of sexual harassment, assault, intimidation

Kannada television actor Charith Balappa has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by a female actor, Bengaluru police said on Friday. (Also Read: Jani Master's reunion video with family after bail in rape case has Animal song in background; internet isn't amused) Kannada TV actor Charith Balappa has been arrested over allegations of sexual assault.

What happened

They said the alleged incident occurred between November 1, 2023, and December 13, 2024. Charith, who has also appeared in Telugu serials, is known for his role in the Kannada serial Muddulakshmi. In her complaint, the 29-year-old woman, who also works in both Telugu and Kannada serials, stated that she got to know him in 2017 since he was also an actor.

Accusing him of exploiting her good nature, she alleged that he pressured her to love him and coerced her into having a physical relationship, threatening to defame her if she refused. The female actor further alleged that knowing she lived alone, he once barged into her house with his associates, creating a ruckus and harassing her.

What does the FIR state

According to the FIR, the actor also demanded money from her and threatened to post private photos of them together on social media platforms and share them in a WhatsApp group, which also included other actors.

He allegedly claimed that, with his money and connections to politicians, rowdy elements, and police officers, he would file false cases against her and have her imprisoned, the FIR stated. The woman also accused the actor, a divorcee, of mentally torturing and assaulting her. He further threatened to kill her, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, extortion, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, sexual harassment, and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused actor was arrested, and further investigation is underway, they added.