Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra pouts like her dad in cute photo, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar shower love

Kapil Sharma has shared a few adorable pictures with two-year-old daughter Anayra as the father-daughter duo got candid in front of the camera. One of the pictures even have them pouting for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra.”

Kapil, who's in a grey tee, cap and headphones, is seen holding daughter Anayra in his arms as they pout together. While Kapil makes a perfect pout, Anayra is seen trying to copy him. The third picture shows them smiling for the lens.

Riddhima Kapoor commented to the pics, “So cute.” Kapil's colleagues from The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar dropped heart icons in reaction to the post.

A fan commented, “too adorable” while another one called the two "prettiest." One more said, “cute pout.”

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath also have a one-year-old son, Trishaan. The comedian often finds himself at the receiving end of jokes for having two kids within three years of marriage.

Kapil had recently revealed Anayra's reaction to him being on television. He told ETimes in an interview, “Anayra watches my show and says, 'Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai (what is so special about it), I am also on TV.' She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV.”

On the bonding between his two kids, Kapil had said, “Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying 'he is my rabbit'.”

Kapil recently delivered his stand-up comedy special titled I Am Not Done Yet on Netflix.

