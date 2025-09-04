Kashish Kapoor complains of ear-splitting processions during visarjan: ‘Dusro ko harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai?’

Influencer Kashish Kapoor of Bigg Boss 18-fame took to her Instagram to complain about the sound pollution in Mumbai during Ganesh visarjan. Stating that she could hear everything clearly, even on the 20th floor of her apartment, she questioned how much people needed to ‘impress’ Bappa with their noise. Take a look. Kashish Kapoor was unimpressed and questioned how much people needed to 'impress' Bappa with their noise.

Kashish Kapoor on sound pollution during Ganesh visarjan

Kashish made a video on Instagram, in which she said, “Dusro ko harass karke kaunsi bhakti hoti hai? And now I know main yeh bol rahi hoon to aayenge kuch dharam ke rakshak aur poojari mere comments section mein mujhe gaali dene ke liye. (What kind of devotion requires you to harass people? And now that I’ve said this, I know the self-appointed saviours of dharma will cuss me in the comment section).”

She added, “But please bear with me when I say this. I live on the 20th floor, all my windows and doors are shut, and yet my head is throbbing from all the noise from the street. I understand that it’s visarjan, there’s a procession, even I have gone for some, and I love it. The feeling is enchanting and amazing. But it’s fine for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, and half an hour. This has been going on for three and a half hours. Kitna impress karoge Bappa ki ek hi corner mein baja baja ke? (How much will you impress Bappa by making noise in one corner?)”

Kashish ended the video by questioning why people can’t celebrate by blasting music at a ‘reasonable’ and ‘logical’ volume. She also claimed that those part of the procession were creating a ruckus after getting drunk. “God will understand you love them. Please stop harassing us. Now there’s no need to cuss me, please understand,” she concluded.

About Kashish Kapoor

Kashish was a wild card entrant on Bigg Boss 18 after being part of MTV Splitsvilla X5. She entered the house on day 29 and was evicted on day 96. In July this year, Kashish was in the news when she accused her cook, in an FIR, of stealing ₹7 lakh and assaulting her.