Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 gets its first crorepati, CISF officer Aditya Kumar. Watch Amitabh Bachchan celebrate too

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has found its first crorepati of the season. Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand made history by becoming the first crorepati of this season, as per the latest promo released by the makers. Host Amitabh Bachchan is seen bursting with pride as he gives a hug to Aditya, who says that he cannot believe that this has happened. The promo also teases that Aditya will be attempting the ₹7 crore question next. Amitabh Bachchan gave Aditya Kumar a hug after he won ₹ 1 crore.

In the promo, Aditya shared his life journey so far. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Aditya Kumar is currently posted in Gujarat at a thermal power plant. He is an army personnel (deputy commandant in CISF). He achieved the 6th rank overall in India during the National Security Exams,

Aditya's journey

In the episode, Aditya said, “Education is extremely important, and for that reason, I have been able to reach this position so far, and sit here today. It has been a tough journey so far, and I remember the way I stayed in a small room, let go of my friends and locked myself up for one year to devote to preparation. Because of that, I have reached here.” Amitabh cheered and acknowledged his hard work.

Later, as Amitabh announced that he had just won ₹1 crore in his signature style, Aditya looked elated and surprised. He hugged Amitabh and said that it was still unbelievable for him. His parents were also seen in the episode, as they gave him a hug and cheered loudly for achieving this milestone.

Aditya then returns to the hot seat, and the promo ends with him attempting the ₹7 crore question. Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off its seventeenth season on 11 August on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. It airs Monday through Friday at 9 PM.