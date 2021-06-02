Krushna Abhishek shares childhood pic with Govinda after years of feud, says 'I haven't changed'

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has shared a throwback picture from his childhood which shows him posing with his uncle, actor Govinda, and sister Arti Singh, along with a few other kids. The Kapil Sharma Show star also wrote that he has not changed. Govinda and Krushna have not had cordial relations for a few years now.

In the picture, Krushna is seen in a green T-shirt, posing with a group of boys as Govinda joins them to pose for the camera. Govinda is wearing a white shirt and trousers and Arti seems to be dressed in a yellow frock in the picture that seems to be from the 90s.

Krushna wrote alongside the image, "This is how we use to party with chi chi mama he use to take us to all the 5 star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him always extreme right is arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in green t shirt even i have not changed @govinda_herono1 @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan @artisingh5."

Many of Krushna's friends were happy to see his childhood photo. Rajiv Thakur commented, "@krushna30 Golu molu cute bachha." Harry Anand wrote, "Beautiful memories," while Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah commented, "Hahahahaha." Vinay Anand also wrote, "Wah Abu."

Fans were also delighted to see the happy family picture. One wrote, "That's what you call a family, please be together with your Mamaji...You are blessed to have such a wonderful person in your family...Loads of Love to you all..God bless." Another suggested, "Now you should reconcile with chi chi mama."

After a public fallout in 2018, Krushna had opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that featured Govinda as a guest. He had later told a leading daily that it becomes difficult to perform comedy when "the relationship between two people is strained".

Earlier this year, Govinda had said that Krushna is spoiling his image. "I really don't know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead," he had said in March this year.

