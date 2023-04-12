Love Is Blind's Marshall Glaze spills the beans on secret relationship with co-star after Jackie split. Take a guess

Love is indeed blind, and so is the quest for love! Love Is Blind's Marshall Glaze has revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that he tried to find love in the pods again after his engagement with Jackie Bonds ended. And, yes, he succeeded! Jackie and Marshall in Love is Blind.(Netflix)

Marshall reached out to Kacia, a 31-year-old family support specialist and his fellow castmate from the show. Although Kacia did not receive much screen time on the show, Marshall found her quite appealing. Unfortunately, Marshall was still not over his previous relationship, and it became challenging for him to make it work with Kacia.

Marshall said that ending things with Kacia was a "rough" experience, and it was difficult to make a relationship work after the traumatic breakup with Jackie. But he acknowledged that he is trying to stay positive and is looking for someone with emotional maturity, availability, and self-awareness.

Kacia in Love is Blind.(Netflix)

"I know what I want and what I don't want," he said. "And I know what I need, too. I need someone who knows themselves and is aware of their emotions. Someone who can handle the bad times and the great times and stay with me and figure it out. That's what makes the relationship so much more sweet."

Marshall and Jackie will reunite in the Love Is Blind's first-ever live reunion show, streaming on Netflix on April 16th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Will sparks fly again, or will Marshall finally find what he's looking for? Only time will tell!