Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj files complaint against estranged wife for mental harassment

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has reportedly filed a police complaint against his wife Smita Gate, posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at MP Human Rights Commission, over alleged harassment and unruly conduct. As per a report on Free Press Journal, Nitish approached the commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, on Wednesday. He has reportedly submitted a written complaint against his wife. Also read: Nitish Bharadwaj regrets not sharing life lessons with Sushant Singh Rajput before he died Nitish Bharadwaj played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.

Nitish Bharadwaj complaint

As per the report, Nitish, in his complaint, accused Smita of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani. He also said reportedly that his wife has been allegedly changing schools of their daughters to deter him from seeing them, which he said has harmed his mental health.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reportedly, he also urged the CP to intervene in the matter and ensure that he is able to meet his daughters in the situation. Report also suggested that investigating officer Phalguni Dixit has been assigned to look into the case.

Nitish Bharadwaj and his estranged wife

Nitish Bharadwaj and his IAS wife Smita filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. They had tied the knot in 2009 and separated in September 2019. Smita and their daughters are currently living in Indore.

Talking about their divorce case which is still pending, he previously told Times Of India, “All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core.”

“It’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through,” he also added while asserting that he is a believer in marriage despite being ‘unlucky’ in the subject.

Nitish is best known for the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's hit television series Mahabharat. He has been seen in other popular shows and films like Vishnu Puran, Mohenjo Daro, Kedarnath, and Samantar seasons 1-2.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place